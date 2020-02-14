The “Masters of the Universe” voice cast is impressive, and the list includes a mix Hollywood favorites and veteran voice actors. Netflix and Mattel Television confirmed the actors that will be lending their voices to the new anime series on Friday afternoon, which is called “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.” The show will bring back fan-favorite characters like He-Man, Skeletor, and Teela, all pulled from the iconic Masters of the Universe franchise from the 1980s.

Kevin Smith is serving as showrunner and executive producer on “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” and Susan Corbin will serve as a producer. The series is also being produced by Mattel Television with Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan, and Rob David serving as executive producers.

Smith added, “I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with! The incredible, star-studded cast that Mattel’s Rob David and Netflix’s Ted Biaselli assembled for our Masters of the Universe series will let any lifelong He-Man fan know we’re treating this cartoon seriously and honoring the legendary world of Eternia with A-list talent! Chris, Sarah, Mark, Lena, and the other amazing actors and actresses have given performances so powerful and real in a show that features a talking giant green tiger! With these fantastic performers behind our characters, it’ll be crazy easy to immerse yourself in the swords and sorcery of our epic sci-fi soap opera!”

The cast includes Mark Hamill as Skeletor; Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela; Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root as Cringer; Diedrich Bader as King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman as Orko; Tiffany Smith as Andra; and Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops. The list also includes Alan Oppenheimer (the original Skeletor) as Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena; Justin Long as Roboto; Jason Mewes as Stinkor; Phil LaMarr as He-Ro; Tony Todd as Scare Glow; Cree Summer as Priestess; and Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man. Viewers will also hear Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man, and Harley Quinn Smith as Ileena.

According to Netflix, “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” will focus on the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters, picking up where they left off decades ago. Marc Bernardin, Eric Carrasco, Diya Mishra, and Tim Sheridan are writers on the series, and the Animation for the series is being done by Powerhouse Animation.

who also worked on “Castlevania.

Rob David, the show’s EP added, “Masters of the Universe: Revelation is for the fans. Kevin Smith, as well as the rest of the all-star cast, share our love and passion for the iconic franchise and the deeper meaning of the property. At its core, Masters of the Universe is all about wanting the power to be the best version of yourself, and the series will bring this message to life in an entirely new way.”

