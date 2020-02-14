Netflix dropped a trailer for Castlevania: Season 3 on Friday afternoon, teasing the new episodes releasing next month. The official premiere date for the new season is March 5th, and fans can get a first look at the new storlines from the video below. “Castlevania: Season 2” featured Dracula and his legion of vampires as they prepared to rid the world of humanity, but an unlikely trio of heroes dared to stand in his way.

If you’re new to the show, “Castlevania” is inspired by the classic video game series of the same name. Netflix describes the show saying, “Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself.” The animated series is from Frederator Studios, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert, and Adi Shankar.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you can spend the weekend catching up with the recent releases like “Locke & Key: Season 1” and Alison Brie’s “Horse Girl.” The big release for the Valentine’s Day weekend was “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” as well as “Love is Blind” and “Narcos: Mexico.” Throughout the month, you can catch “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” on February 14th, “Gentefied” on February 21st, “I am not OK with This” on February 26th, “Altered Carbon: Season 2” on February 27th, and Elle Fanning’s “All the Bright Places” on February 28th.

In April, anime fans can watch “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045,” which dropped a trailer a few weeks ago. The official description for that series reads, “In 2045, the world has been thrown into a state of systematic “sustainable war,” but the threat of human extinction at the hands of AI hasn’t yet pervaded the public consciousness. Former members of Public Security Section 9, including full-body cyborg Major Motoko Kusanagi, are working as hired mercenaries when mysterious beings known as “post humans” begin to emerge. The world’s superpowers are trying to come to grips with the threat, and so Section 9 is reorganized.”

