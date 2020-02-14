The latest Quibi trailer is for “The Stranger,” a new Movies in Chapters installment from director Veena Sud, starring Maika Monroe, Dane DeHaan, and Avan Jogia. Maika Monroe isn’t a stranger to the genre, she starred in “It Follows” in 2014 with Bailey Spry, Carollette Phillips, and Loren Bass. The platform released a teaser for “The Stranger” on Friday morning on social media, reminding followers about the upcoming launch. The video’s description simply says, “To: you. From: your secret admirer.” Not a lot to go on, but the trailer should clear up the plot.

Quibi has quite a few projects launching this spring when the app goes live for users. Sophie Turner is starring in the thriller “Survive” with Corey Hawkins, and that movie was directed by Mark Pellington. The story follows two survivors of a plane crash on a remote snow-covered mountain. Liam Hemsworth and Christopher Waltz are starring in the “Most Dangerous Game” from director Phil Abraham. That movie also features Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Natasha Bordizzo, and Jimmy Akingbola. In that film, Hemsworth’s character agrees to be hunted to try and win prize-money to save his sick wife. You can also look for Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook’s “The Fugitive.” That project also features Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez, and Keilani Arellanes.

If you’re looking for a comedy, Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson are starring in “Flipped” from creators Steve Mallory and Damon Jones. Other projects in the works include a new talk show with Demi Lovato and a prank show with host Cara Delevingne.

Quibi calls itself the “first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone,” and it’s launching on April 6th. Quibi will feature all original content and the name is short for “quick bites.” All of the content is built for easy mobile viewing with new episodes of movie-quality shows delivered daily in episodes of 10 minutes or less.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.