Billie Eilish, the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist that is dominating the music charts, released the official theme song to the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die” on Thursday night. The song was produced by her brother, fellow multi-Grammy Award-winning FINNEAS alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr.

Th new song hits the charts ahead of the film’s global release, which is scheduled for April 10th. Eilish is the youngest artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song, and will be performing it live for the first time, accompanied by FINNEAS, plus special guests Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr at The Brit Awards in London on February 18th.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” said director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Eilish said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.

FINNEAS adds, “writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Last month, Billie Eilish made Grammy history as the youngest artist to win in all four major categories, taking away five wins in total for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her brother and sole collaborator FINNEAS took home an additional two Grammy Awards for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Last Sunday, the pair performed live during the In Memoriam segment at the 92nd Oscars. Billie’s 2020 WHERE DO WE GO? World Arena Tour sold out within an hour of on-sale and starts on March 9th, if you were lucky enough to get tickets.

