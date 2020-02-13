Jason Axinn’s animated-horror “To Your Last Death” now has a digital release date. The film, which won Best Film at the NEFF Horror Film Festival and Horror Avenue Film Festival, features the voice-talents of Morena Baccarin, Ray Wise, Dani Lennon, Bill Moseley, and William Shatner. The project also won Best Horror Feature at the Big Apple Film Festival. The film is a rare animated gore-filled horror-thriller, and the trailer is probably not safe for a healthy work environment. The unusual mix of animation and horror might be just what the genre needs to expand to a wider audience. You can watch the trailer below, and set a reminder to watch the movie when it releases on digital next month.

The official synopsis reads, “After emerging as the sole survivor in a deadly revenge game set up by her father to punish his children, Miriam receives an offer from a supernatural entity to go back in time and try again. Now, Miriam must survive both her father’s blood lust and the Gamemaster’s ever-changing rules to save her siblings as she relives the worst night of her life.”

Tanya Klein and Jim Cirile directed “To Your Last Death,” which will be available on digital and On-Demand starting on March 17th. Cindi Rice, Jason Axinn, and Paige Barnett produced the movie, with Tanya Klein, James Cirile, and John Frank Rosenblum serving as executive producers.

If you’re a fan of the horror-thriller genre, there are several big releases scheduled for March. “Beneath Us” with Lynn Collins, Rigo Sanchez, Josue Aguirre, and James Tupper is hitting the specialty box-office on March 6th, followed by Universal Pictures’ “The Hunt” on March 13th. The big release in March is “A Quiet Place II,” featuring John Krasinski, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Noah Jupe, and that movie releases on March 20th. You can end the month with A24’s horror-thriller “Saint Maud,” which features Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Knight, and Lily Frazer, and it’s hitting a limited number of theaters on March 27th before opening nationwide.

