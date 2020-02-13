Amazon Studios announced that principal photography has started on “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” which is being directed by Ian Samuels. The movie is based on the short story by Lev Grossman, who also adapted the screenplay. The movie is currently shooting in Alabama and stars Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen, as well as Jermaine Harris, Anna Mikami, Josh Hamilton, and Cleo Fraser.

The movie’s synopsis reads, “A teenager contentedly living the same day in an endless loop gets his world turned upside-down when he meets a girl who’s also stuck in the time warp. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day.”

“We believe this fun, hilarious story will resonate with our global Prime Video audiences and we’re looking forward to director Ian Samuels bringing the story to life ,” said Matt Newman, Co-head of Movies at Amazon Studios. “We’re also thrilled to be working closely again with our friends at FilmNation Entertainment and excited to be working with Weed Road Pictures.”

Ian Samuels is a writer/director whose work includes the MTV produced short “Myrna The Monster,” and the Netflix Original film “Sierra Burgess is a Loser.” Fans might know Kathryn Newton from Season 2 of the hit Netflix original series “The Society” and in HBO’s Golden Globe-nominated and Emmy Award-winning drama “Big Little Lies.” She also will also appear in body swap thriller opposite Vince Vaughn from Jason Blum, and appeared in “Detective Pikachu,” “Ben Is Back,” “Blockers,” and the BBC/PBS miniseries “Little Women” opposite Emily Mortimer and Angela Lansbury. Newton was also in CW’s “Wayward Sisters” and “Supernatural,” as well as “Mad Men” and” Halt and Catch Fire.” Kyle Allen recently wrapped the Universal feature “All My Life,” opposite Jessica Rothe, and later this year he will be seen in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming feature “Westside Story,” which premieres in December. He previously appeared in the 8th season of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story,” and played the son to Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan for 3 seasons on the hit Hulu series “The Path.”

