Disney announced that Emilio Estevez is reprising his role as Coach Gordon Bombay in the new Disney+ original series “The Mighty Ducks.” The new show is based on the ‘90s franchise, and Season 1 already has a 10-episode order. Disney stopped short of confirming a premiere date for the new show, but the series will launch “later this year” on Disney+. In addition to starring, Estevez will serve as an executive producer.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” said Emilio Estevez, “and after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “For a generation, ‘The Mighty Ducks’ stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

Estevez will join previously announced series regulars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon. Also joining the cast are Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins. and De’Jon Watts.

The official description reads, “In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.”

