HBO’s “Avenue 5,” which premiered on the network back in January, already has a Season 2 order. Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, announced “Avenue 5: Season 2” on Thursday morning, and fans can count on new adventures through space next year. The series was created and executive produced by Armando Iannucci, and “Avenue 5” is set forty years in the future when traveling the solar system is a multibillion-dollar business. The first season has nine episodes, and you can happily binge through them in a weekend.

“We’ve loved every minute of Avenue 5’s inaugural voyage,” says Gravitt. “Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for our hapless heroes in season two.”

“It was so great to be back again with HBO for the first season of Avenue 5, so I’m doubly thrilled that HBO have now seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark and his passengers and crew through even more physical and emotional hell next year too,” says Iannucci. “Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we’re looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast into next. To the end of season one and beyond (into season two)!”

“It’s thrilling to discover that space isn’t finite after all,” says Laurie. “I’m very excited to be continuing on this journey with Armando and HBO, and also an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. Here’s to the future!”

The series stars Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Hugh Laurie as Avenue 5 Captain Ryan Clark; Josh Gad as billionaire Herman Judd, the mercurial face and name behind Avenue 5; Zach Woods as head of customer relations Matt Spencer; BAFTA winner Rebecca Front as strong-willed passenger Karen Kelly; Suzy Nakamura as Iris Kimura, Judd’s right-hand woman; Lenora Crichlow as engineer Billie McEvoy; Nikki Amuka-Bird as Rav Mulcair, head of Judd Mission Control; and Ethan Phillips as Spike Martin, a space enthusiast and former astronaut.

Season one guests include Andy Buckley as Karen’s husband Frank; Jessica St. Clair and Kyle Bornheimer as feuding couple Mia and Doug; Neil Casey as Cyrus, an Avenue 5 engineer; Matthew Beard as Rav’s deputy Alan Lewis; Himesh Patel as stand-up comedian Jordan Hatwal; Paterson Joseph as Judd’s business rival Harrison; and Daisy May Cooper as Sarah, a member of the bridge crew.

The show is executive produced by Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, Will Smith; co-executive produced by Peter Fellows and Becky Martin; and produced by Steve Clark-Hall.

