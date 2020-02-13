E3 2020 is gearing up for its summer show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and tickets are going on sale this weekend. Registration for “E3 2020: Everyone Plays” will open on February 15th at 11:00 AM EST, exclusively at E3Expo.com. The show starts on June 9th with an industry day and runs through June 11th. General Public tickets are $165 this year, and that gets you in on Saturday and Sunday.

Playstation fans should know that Sony is once again skipping this year’s event, and that the company will most likely host its own livestream for the PS5 debut. Developers and publishers will still announce new games that are coming to the PS5 but don’t expect a Sony showcase. Nintendo is expected to appear at this year’s event, but the company hasn’t confirmed if its doing a press event on the main stage, or just hosting activities and events throughout the weekend. Even with Nintendo sharing the spotlight, Microsoft will get extra time to introduce the Xbox Series X with Sony out of the way. Nintendo and Sony fans will get to see games on the E3 floor over the weekend, and PC players will get the same experience if Sony shows up or if Microsoft shows up.

Another missing component this year is Geoff Keighley, who announced on Thursday that he isn’t producing the E3 Coliseum this year. That may sound like a lot of missing pieces for an E3 event, and it is, but that could give developers more time to showcase the games that you actually want to play. E3 2020 will feature special guests, celebrities, and events for players, and news from Ubisoft, Bethesda Softworks, SEGA, Capcom, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive Software, BANDAI NAMCO, and Warner Bros. Games.

“We are working to make E3 2020 a more interactive and immersive experience with a show floor that will amplify our exhibitors, their innovations, and announcements,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA. “The E3 experience is an industry showcase like no other. It connects media, brands, innovators, and super fans with one another.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.