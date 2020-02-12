This week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr., and the WWE confirmed that SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Los Angeles will host WrestleMania on March 28, 2021. Wrestlemania is certainly the main event, but fans will also have “Friday Night SmackDown,” “NXT TakeOver,” and “Monday Night Raw” at the Staples Center that week, and WrestleMania Axxess at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Fans can also see the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

“There is nothing quite like WrestleMania Week,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “It is a one-of-a-kind event that provides an economic boost to the region — and fans from around the world will find a city that is ready to host them and welcomes the spectacle.”

“The city of Inglewood is thrilled to say that WrestleMania will add to the growing number of national and internationally followed events that will be hosted in our city over the next eight years,” said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. “WrestleMania brings excitement and is followed by almost every age demographic. With the scheduling of this marquee event, we can say without contradiction, the only thing that has changed in Inglewood is…everything.”

“WrestleMania is one of the world’s most-watched events, and we are proud to welcome WWE to the Inglewood community,” said Jason Gannon, Managing Director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “WWE’s commitment to community is consistent with our mission to provide a lasting positive impact in the community. We look forward to making a difference with WWE.”

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza.”

According to WWE, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.3B in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event over the last 13 years. This year, WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, and streams live around the world on WWE Network.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.