Disney confirmed that Lauren Graham has been cast in a lead role in the new Disney+ series “The Mighty Ducks.” According to the company’s announcement, Graham will star as Alex, and actor Brady Noon will portray her son, Evan. The series is based on the ‘90s hit franchise, and the 10-episode original series begins production this month in Vancouver. Disney stated that the show will premiere later this year on Disney+, and that Graham is also a co-executive producer on the series.

The official description reads, “In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”

Lauren Graham is an award-winning actress, producer, and New York Times best-selling author, widely known for her work on the shows “Parenthood” and “Gilmore Girls.” For her performance as Lorelai Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls,” Graham was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series, and two Television Critics Association Awards for Individual Achievement in both Drama and Comedy. Graham also appeared on all six seasons of NBC’s “Parenthood” as Sarah Braverman and she reprised her beloved Lorelai Gilmore role in “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” on Netflix in 2016. She most recently appeared in the acclaimed HBO comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and voiced the character Oxana Hauntley in the Disney Junior animated series “Vampirina.” She can currently be seen in the new hit NBC drama series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” which premiered in January. Other feature film credits include “Max,” “Flash of Genius,” “Evan Almighty,” “Because I Said So,” “Bad Santa,” “Nightwatch” and “One True Thing.” Graham’s debut novel, Someday, Someday, Maybe quickly became a bestseller in 2013 and was adapted as a television series.

Noon recently starred in “Good Boys,” which opened at the top of the box-office back in August. Noon got his acting start alternating the role of Tommy Darmody on four seasons of “Boardwalk Empire” with his twin brother, Conner. He will next be seen in the comedy “Marry Me” opposite Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Noon is with The Gersh Agency and Marilyn Zitner Management.

“The Mighty Ducks” is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, which spawned an NHL franchise, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are co-creators and will serve as showrunners on the first season. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.

Earlier this month, Disney+ launched “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” launches on February 21st. Throughout February, Disney is adding “Around the World in 80 Days,” “Big Business,” “The Sandlot,” “Wicked Tuna (Season 1 and 2), “Descendants 3,” “Toy Story 4,” “Old Dogs,” “My Dog, The Thief,” “Splash,” “Because of Winn-Dixie,” “Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United,” “Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri,” “Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire,” “Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2),” “I Captured the King of the Leprechauns,” “Imagination Movies (Season 1-3),” “Marvel’s Future Avengers,” and “Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars” to the library.

