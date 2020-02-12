Select members of the cast and crew hit the red carpet this week to promote the upcoming horror-thriller “Fantasy Island.” The film was directed by Jeff Wadlow and stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy Yang, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker. Fans of the genre will be able to catch the film in theaters this weekend, but it will have to battle several other titles to top the box office.

Jason Blum produced “Fantasy Island,” which is a dark reimagining of the classic television series from the 1970s. In the movie, Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. As you can imagine, these fantasies turn into nightmares, and the guests have to solve the island’s mysteries to escape with their lives. Jeff Wadlow, Chris Roach, and Jillian Jacobs wrote the script for the big-screen adaptation, with Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno serving as executive producers. Director Jeff Wadlow and star Lucy Hale worked together on Blumhouse’s “Truth or Dare” movie back in 2018. That film released in April, and made over $95.3M off an estimated 3.5M budget.

Hale is also busy promoting her new YA series on the CW called “Katy Keene.” A spinoff of the network’s “Riverdale” series, the show premiered its first episode earlier this month. “Katy Keene” is based on the Archie Comics characters and stars Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp, and Julia Chen. The other stars of the film also have projects in the works. Maggie Q is expected to star in the horror-movie “Death of Me” with Luke Hemsworth, and Michael Peña finished work on the “Tom and Jerry” animated-adventure from director Tim Story.

Valentine’s Day weekend can be hit or miss at the box-office. Last year, “Alita Battle Angel” started slow with a $28M opening weekend over the romantic holiday, but the “Fifty Shades of Grey” movies did very well on V-Day throughout the franchise. “Fantasy Island” is releasing during a crowded box-office weekend and it will have to top “The Photograph,” “Sonic the Hedgehog” and the Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy “Downhill.” There are a lot of films releasing at the specialty box office this weekend, and those include the Poppy Delevingne and Drew Van Acker’s comedy “Spy Intervention,” Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville’s “Ordinary Love,” the rom-com “First Lady,” and “A Simple Wedding.”

