A24’s upcoming fantasy-drama “The Green Knight” released a first look trailer on Thursday morning. The film, which was written and directed by David Lowery, features Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, and Sean Harris. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on May 29th, and tells the story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

The official description reads, “An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.”

The May 29th release date puts “The Green Knight” against Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” adaptation, and the comedy “Irresistible” with Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne, Steve Carell, and Natasha Lyonne. “The Green Knight” is releasing just one week after “Fast 9” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” and a week before Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman 1984” opens nationwide.

The next project from A24 on the schedule is “First Cow,” and that movie hits theaters on March 6th. Kelly Reichardt directed the drama, which stars John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones, and Ewen Bremner. Reichardt and Jonathan Raymond wrote the script, and the movie centers on a developing friendship in early America. The movie’s description adds, “A taciturn loner and skilled cook (John Magaro) has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) also seeking his fortune; soon the two collaborate on a successful business, although its longevity is reliant upon the clandestine participation of a nearby wealthy landowner’s prized milking cow.”

A24 is also releasing the horror mystery-drama “Saint Maud” in March. Rose Glass wrote and directed that film, which follows a nurse who becomes obsessed with a dying patient. The movie features Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, and Lily Knight.

