NBC confirmed “Superstore: Season 6” on Tuesday afternoon, so fans of the comedy-series can rest assured that new episodes are in the works. Now in its fifth season on the network, “Superstore” is averaging 3.8M viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens according to the network, and the season premiere has surged to 7.5M viewers when viewing on all platforms is counted. The comedy currently ranks as one of NBC’s strongest digital performers, generating 50% of its “live plus 35 day” 18-49 average this season from digital sources. That ties “The Good Place” as NBC’s most digital series so far this season.

“We’re thrilled that ‘Superstore’ continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

America Ferrera and Ben Feldman star in the workplace comedy, which follows a unique family of employees at a supersized megastore. “Superstore” centers around Amy, who recently was promoted to be the store manager and is the glue holding the place together, and Jonah, a dreamer determined to prove work doesn’t have to be boring. Their fellow associates include the sardonic Garrett, the sweet and clueless Cheyenne, and the perpetually dismissed Sandra. The team also includes Glenn, who stepped down as manager in an attempt to have more family time, and Dina, the aggressive assistant manager who enforces Cloud 9 policy with an iron fist. Mateo was also part of the team, recently as the self-promoted floor supervisor, until being detained due to his undocumented status.

“Superstore” was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer with America Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, and David Bernad. Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. “Superstore” is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District. NBC stopped short of announcing a premiere window for Superstore Season 6, but more information will be announced over the next few months.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.