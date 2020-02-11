Clear out some space on your hard drive, because a 68GB update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 is now live. The new content releases today, packed with free multiplayer maps, modes, and weapons that are available for all players. Throughout Season Two, players across all platforms can load up their favorite Operators and jump into returning maps, hunt down new in-game challenges, and enjoy new rewards, limited-time game modes, and playlists.

The Battle Pass system has fresh content, and all players can unlock up to two new functional weapons, 300 COD points, calling cards, and more just by playing. There are over 170 earnable items that can also be acquired through the Season Two Battle Pass for 1,000 Call of Duty Points, which give you 100 tiers of content.

“The community response to Modern Warfare since launch has been incredible and we’re thrilled to bring back some legendary fan-favorite maps and an iconic beloved Modern Warfare character Ghost,” said Patrick Kelly, Co-Studio Head and Creative Director, Infinity Ward. “We’re committed to continuously fueling the fun with more and more content for everyone and can’t wait for players to experience what’s to come with Season Two.”

Picking up from where the story left off previously, in Season Two Coalition and Allegiance forces must put their differences aside to work together in averting a catastrophic nuclear disaster and find out where Al-Qatala has taken a Soviet nuclear warhead. Season Two features a steady stream of fresh new Modern Warfare content for all players, with additional content and new playlists to be released weekly.

The Rust map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming back, so fans of the franchise can return to combat amid an oil yard in the middle of the desert. In the new Atlas Superstore, players set foot into a large-scale supercenter warehouse taken over by Al-Qatala forces with unique lines of sight. Later in the season, Khandor Hideout will join the rotation with an isolated desert-turned battleground, suitable for versatile tactics and diverse playstyles. The new Ground War Map is in the Zhokov Boneyard, an expansive airplane junkyard in Verdansk. Rust will also make its appearance as a Gunfight map, delivering a new setting for intense, close-quarters 2v2 matches. In Bazaar, coming later in the season, players can experience a tension-filled Gunfight amongst a tightly contained cross-section of the streets of Urzikstan.

The new multiplayer modes include the Call of Duty League Ruleset Playlist which is available now. Later in Season Two, Gunfight Tournaments will make a return as players enter the single elimination 2v2 firefight and battle to win rewards. Throughout the season, additional modes will be available including fan-favorite mode Demolition, pitting two teams against each other with the objective of attacking or destroying bomb sites.

Activision also stated that four new trials will be included in Season Two for players to put their skills to the test and earn up to a three-star ranking and XP. In Quad Race, hop onto an ATV and master the course for the fastest time. In Fire in the Hole, practice throwing skills by tossing lethal equipment on a target. In Price’s Alley, sharpen decision-making and eliminate the enemy as you face waves of hostiles mixed with civilians. In Behind Enemy Lines, find and eliminate all hostiles in the area of operations as quickly as possible.

Players that own the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Pass will be instantly rewarded with an unlock for iconic and fan-favorite Special Forces Operator Simon “Ghost” Riley, playable across all Multiplayer and Special Ops modes, along with access to even more Weapon Blueprints, XP tokens, Operator Skins, challenges and watches. Plus, players who reach tier 100 will have unlocked a total of 1,300 COD points that can be used to pick up even more cool content in the Store.

