STX dropped another trailer for the horror-thriller “Brahms: The Boy II” on Tuesday afternoon. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on February 21st and stars Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, and Ralph Ineson. William Brent Bell returned to the franchise to direct the sequel, which is hitting theaters in just a few weeks.

The film’s official description reads, “Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.” If you’re new to the franchise, “Brahms: The Boy II” is a sequel to the 2016 horror-thriller “The Boy.” The original film had a $10.7M opening weekend before going on to make over $74.1M worldwide for the studio. Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans, and James Russell starred in the original story, which introduced an American nanny that was asked to care for a family’s son, which was actually a life-sized doll. Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi, and Richard Wright produced “Brahms: The Boy II,” with Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa, and Roy Lee.

The next horror-thriller on the schedule is the “Fantasy Island” adaptation with Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Michael Peña, and Lucy Hale. That movie is opening in theaters on Valentine’s Day against “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and “The Photograph.” Harrison Ford’s “Call of the Wild” is opening against “Brahms: The Boy II,” with “Goldie” and “Emma” featured at the specialty box office that weekend.

On February 28th, thriller fans can look for “The Invisible Man” with Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer, and Storm Reid. Jason Blum produced the movie, which was written, directed, and executive produced by Leigh Whannell. Kylie du Fresne served as a producer on the project, and Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson, and Jeanette Volturno served as executive producers.

