Sony Pictures set the “Jumanji: The Next Level” digital release date on Tuesday morning, announcing that the film will release on digital on March 3rd, and 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 17th. Jake Kasdan returned to the franchise to direct the sequel, which introduces Awkwafina, Rory McCann, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito to the cast. The movie stars Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Madison Iseman, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

The film’s description reads, “Jumanji: The Next Level catches up with Spencer, Fridge, Martha, and Bethany three years after their first adventure in Jumanji’s mystical video game world. When Spencer goes missing inside the game ahead of the group’s planned reunion from college, his friends, along with his grandfather and his grandfather’s friend, once again inhabit the avatars of Dr. Bravestone, “Mouse” Finbar, Professor Sheldon Oberon and Ruby Roundhouse to rescue him. As they return to Jumanji, they discover that nothing is as they expect. With more action and surprises, the players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape.”

The film did very well in theaters, starting with a $59.2M debut against “Black Christmas” and Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell,” while “Uncut Gems” and “Bombshell” were at the specialty box office. The sequel made over $768.4M globally for Sony Pictures. The original “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” released in 2017 with a $36M debut and made over $962M worldwide.

