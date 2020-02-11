Universal Pictures’ “The Hunt” is back on the schedule and set to release on March 13th. The film was first slated to debut back in September 2019, but the release was delayed following the two mass shootings, one in El Paso and the other in Dayton. The film stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, and Ike Barinholtz.

Craig Zobel directed the movie, working from a script written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof. Blum produced the project through Blumhouse Productions, alongside Lindelof. The film is executive produced by Zobel, Cuse and Steven R. Molen. The studio teased the movie adding, “Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt”

“The Hunt” features wealthy elites hunting down kidnapped people on a private resort. The studio described the film on social media adding, “In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal, knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman at the center of it all.”

“The Hunt” will open against “My Spy,” Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot,” and the inspirational movie “I Still Believe” with K.J. Apa. The specialty box office is packed that weekend, with “Inside the Rain,” “The Informer,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” and “The Roads Not Taken” all hoping to make a splash at the box office.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.