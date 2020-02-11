Netflix shared an official trailer for “Altered Carbon: Season 2” on Tuesday, giving fans a preview of the new episodes. The follow-up season is scheduled to drop on February 27th and features Anthony Mackie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi, and Torben Liebrecht. Will Yun Lee and James Saito also guest star in the second season. According to the company, Season 2 of the sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer.

Netflix continues, “After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?” Netflix’s description for the series adds, “Altered Carbon takes place over 300 years in the future in a society transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.”

The upcoming schedule at Netflix includes “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on February 12th and “Love is Blind” and “Narcos: Mexico” on February 13th. The animated-comedy “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” releases on February 14th, followed by “Gentefied” on February 21st, and “I am not OK with This” on February 26th. You can also catch Elle Fanning’s “All the Bright Places” on February 28th.

You can set a reminder to catch Altered Carbon: Season 2 on February 27th, on Netflix.

