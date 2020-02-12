Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” now has an official trailer. The film, written and directed by Anderson, features Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson. The movie is expected to hit theaters on July 24th, and fans of the director can get a first look at his latest project thanks to the video below.

The official description reads, “The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.”

The box office schedule could change over the next few months, but “The French Dispatch” will open against Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. July already has a busy slate of new releases, and Anderson’s film will have to battle several heavy hitters from week to week. The July schedule already includes Ryan Reynold’s “Free Guy” and the animated-comedy “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” The following week is “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and a new “Purge” installment. The “Bob’s Burgers” movie and Robert Pattinson’s “Tenet” are also opening that month, followed by Jared Leto’s “Morbius.”

Anderson’s last project, in which he served as a director, was the stop-motion movie “Isle of Dogs” in 2018. The film made $64M worldwide and featured the voice talents of Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Ken Watanabe, and Tilda Swinton. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” released in 2014, and that movie featured Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Jeff Goldblum, Jude Law, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, and Tilda Swinton. That film went on to make over $172.9M worldwide and won several Academy Awards. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” won Oscars in Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Original Score, and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Cinematography, Editing, and Writing (Original Screenplay).

