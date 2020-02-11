Sony Pictures announced the “Little Women” digital release date on Tuesday morning. The film, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, will release on digital on March 10th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on April 7th. The movie features Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep.

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes and Prime Video and have it ready for release day. If you would like the retail version, you can find them right here on Amazon.

The film did well in theaters, earning $16.7M domestically on its opening weekend before going on to make over $177.2M globally. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie is an adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic. The film scored a 95% rating on RottenTomatoes, and won an Academy Award for Best Costume Design. “Little Women” was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Best Music (Original Score). Saoirse Ronan earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and Florence Pugh earned a Best Actress in a Supporting Role nomination. “Little Women” is only the third Best Picture nominee in history to have been written, directed and produced entirely by female filmmakers.

The studio described the film adding, “Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. Gerwig’s take on the beloved story of the March sisters—four young women each determined to live life on their own terms—is both timeless and timely.”

