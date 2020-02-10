Richard Stanley’s “Color Out of Space” will release on VOD and on Digital on February 25th, and you can already order the digital version on select platforms. Based on the work of H.P. Lovecraft, the adaptation was written by Scarlett Amaris and Richard Stanley, and the film stars Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brenden Meyer, and Julian Hilliard. You’ll also find Tommy Chong as the helpful neighbor.

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes and on Prime Video and have it ready for release day.

The official synopsis reads, “A cosmic nightmare from the minds of H.P. Lovecraft and cult director, Richard Stanley, “Color Out of Space” follows Nathan Gardner, Theresa Gardner, and their three children, whose recent retreat to rural life quickly crumbles when a meteorite crashes into their front yard. The mysterious aerolite seems to melt into the earth, infecting both the land and the properties of space-time. Mutant forms of technicolor flora start sprouting, while local animals begin to display bizarre deformities. Soon, the Gardners realize that they too are susceptible to the extraterrestrial pathogen, and must escape the contagious cloud that has consumed their farm. With the help of a friendly hydrologist and eccentric neighbor, the family attempts to battle a nebulous entity that they can barely begin to understand.”

The studio teases, “What chance can a few humans have against a force capable of traversing the gulf between worlds, a nightmarish being that exists beyond the limits of the human spectrum?”

The sci-fi thriller might be the perfect palate cleanser after a few weeks of sweet romantic holiday movies. If you’re a Nicolas Cage fan, be sure to add this one to your watchlist so you don’t forget about it. If you missed the trailer, you can watch that video below.

