ABC confirmed that the network has renewed the hit drama series “The Good Doctor” for the 2020-2021 season. The Season 4 pick-up was announced on Monday morning by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner for “The Good Doctor,” with Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim, and Sebastian Lee also serving as executive producers.

“‘The Good Doctor’ has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” said Burke. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

“We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing ‘The Good Doctor’ to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now,” said Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television.

It’s not surprising that ABC renewed the show, which is ABC’s most-watched series this season after 35 days of delayed viewing across all linear and digital platforms, averaging 15.6M Total Viewers with multiplatform playback. “The Good Doctor” is the season’s top gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers, soaring by +6.41M viewers from its Live+Same Day average to its Live+35 Day average.

The show’s synopsis states, “Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun continues to tackle the world of dating and romantic relationships, and work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.”

