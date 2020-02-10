Netflix is bringing back “Sex Education” for a third season. The popular YA comedy-drama stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, Samantha Spiro, James Purefoy, and Alistair Petrie, and has quickly become a fan-favorite on the platform. Fans should be excited to see “Sex Education 3” on the schedule, but they will have to wait a little longer for a premiere date.

If you’re new to the show, the series’ official description reads, “Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean.”

In the show’s first season, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalize on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer, Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Netflix’s United Kingdom social media accounts confirmed the new season order on Monday morning, telling followers, “Let’s talk about sex baby, let’s talk about season 3 (of Sex Education).”

Over the weekend, Netflix released “Locke & Key: Season 1” and Alison Brie’s “Horse Girl.” The big sequel, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” is set to release on February 12th, with “Love is Blind” and “Narcos: Mexico” releasing on February 13th. Netflix subscribers can also watch “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” on February 14th, “Gentefied” on February 21st, “I am not OK with This” on February 26th, “Altered Carbon: Season 2” on February 27th, and Elle Fanning’s “All the Bright Places” on February 28th.

Netflix stopped short of announcing a release window for “Sex Education: Season 3,” but more information should be released over the next few months. For now, you can binge through the first two seasons of the show on the platform.

