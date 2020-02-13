There’s now an official trailer for “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” a movie inspired by Rhonda Byrne’s worldwide bestseller from 2006. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 17th and stars Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas, along with Celia Weston and Jerry O’Connell.

The official description reads, “The Secret: Dare to Dream centers around Miranda Wells (Katie Holmes), a hard-working young widow struggling to raise three children on her own. A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Josh Lucas), into her life. In just a few short days, Bray’s presence re-ignites the family’s spirit, but he carries a secret—and that secret could change everything.”

The book, which can be found right here on Amazon, has sold over 34M copies worldwide and has been translated into 50 languages. The work also appeared on the New York Times best-seller list for 190 consecutive weeks.

“The Secret: Dare to Dream” is opening at the specialty box office, so check your local listings to see if its playing in your area. April 17th is a busy weekend in theaters, and “The Secret: Dare to Dream” will debut against the animated-comedy “Trolls World Tour,” the comedy “Monster Problems,” the horror-thriller “Antlers,” and “Charm City Kings.” That’s the same weekend that the crime-drama “Promising Young Woman” with Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, and Clancy Brown hits theaters.

Fans of Katie Holmes can see her in the horror-thriller “Brahms: The Boy II” later this month. William Brent Bell directed that movie, working from a script by Stacey Menear. Holmes stars in the film with Owain Yeoman and Christopher Convery. The movie is a follow-up to the horror-thriller “The Boy,” where an American nanny was hired to take care of a young boy, who happened to be a doll.

