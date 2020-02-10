The 92nd Oscars has come to a close, and the Academy Awards 2020 Winners List is now complete. This year’s event was held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, and was televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. The big favorites going into the night were “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” and “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” with “Jojo Rabbit,” “Parasite,” and “Little Women” being the underdog favorites online.

No singular film ran away with all the awards this year. The war-drama “1917” picked up several technical awards, while “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” won a mix of acting and technical awards throughout the night. Social media lit up when Taika Waititi won his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, and when “Parasite” won Best International Film, a first for South Korea. Bong Joon-ho, the director of “Parasite,” hit the stage several times throughout the night, and quickly became a favorite topic on social media for his kind words during his acceptance speeches. The Academy Awards 2020 winners are marked below.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood) (winner)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) (winner)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Short Film (Animated)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love (winner)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window (winner)

Saria

A Sister

Music (Original Score)

Joker (winner)

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women (winner)

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v. Ferrari (winner)

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917 (winner)

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford v. Ferrari (winner)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (Frances)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea) (winner)

Documentary (Short Subject)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone if You’re a Girl (winner)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Chacha

Documentary (Feature)

American Factory (winner)

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (winner)

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 (winner)

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 (winner)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell (winner)

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 (winner)

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman (winner)

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit (winner)

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite (winner)

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (winner)

Jonathan Price (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron, (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger, (Judy) (winner)

Directing

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho (winner)

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood Parasite (winner)



