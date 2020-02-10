The 92nd Oscars has come to a close, and the Academy Awards 2020 Winners List is now complete. This year’s event was held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, and was televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. The big favorites going into the night were “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” and “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” with “Jojo Rabbit,” “Parasite,” and “Little Women” being the underdog favorites online.

No singular film ran away with all the awards this year. The war-drama “1917” picked up several technical awards, while “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” won a mix of acting and technical awards throughout the night. Social media lit up when Taika Waititi won his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, and when “Parasite” won Best International Film, a first for South Korea. Bong Joon-ho, the director of “Parasite,” hit the stage several times throughout the night, and quickly became a favorite topic on social media for his kind words during his acceptance speeches. The Academy Awards 2020 winners are marked below.

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
  • Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
  • Al Pacino (The Irishman)
  • Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
  • Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood) (winner)

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
  • Laura Dern (Marriage Story) (winner)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
  • Florence Pugh (Little Women)
  • Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Short Film (Animated)

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love (winner)
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors’ Window (winner)
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Music (Original Score)

  • Joker (winner)
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women (winner)
  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Sound Editing

  • Ford v. Ferrari (winner)
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford v. Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917 (winner)
  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Film Editing

  • Ford v. Ferrari (winner)
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Best International Feature Film

  • Corpus Christi (Poland)
  • Honeyland (North Macedonia)
  • Les Miserables (Frances)
  • Pain and Glory (Spain)
  • Parasite (South Korea) (winner)

Documentary (Short Subject)

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone if You’re a Girl (winner)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk, Run, Chacha

Documentary (Feature)

  • American Factory (winner)
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Production Design

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (winner)
  • Parasite

Cinematography

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917 (winner)
  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Visual Effects

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917 (winner)
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Bombshell (winner)
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Animated Feature Film

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4 (winner)

Original Song

  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman (winner)
  • “I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
  • “Into The Unknown,” Frozen II
  • “Stand Up,” Harriet

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit (winner)
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • Knives Out
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
  • Parasite (winner)

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood)
  • Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
  • Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (winner)
  • Jonathan Price (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
  • Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
  • Charlize Theron, (Bombshell)
  • Renee Zellweger, (Judy) (winner)

Directing

  • The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
  • Joker, Todd Phillips
  • 1917, Sam Mendes
  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho (winner)

Best Picture

    • Ford v. Ferrari
    • The Irishman
    • Jojo Rabbit
    • Joker
    • Little Women
    • Marriage Story
    • 1917
    • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
    • Parasite (winner)

