Sophie Turner’s next project, “Survive,” is coming to the Quibi streaming service later this year. The platform released a first look video on social media, telling followers, “There’s only one rule when you’re fighting for your life.” Turner stars in the movie with Corey Hawkins, and the project was directed by Mark Pellington.

The official description adds, “When Jane’s (Sophie Turner) plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain, she must pull herself out of the wreckage and fight for her life alongside Paul (Corey Hawkins), the only other remaining survivor. Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas in this thrilling drama based on the critically acclaimed novel, SURVIVE, by Alex Morel.”

Survive is one of Quibi’s ‘Movies in Chapters” with each chapter being 10 minutes or less. Earlier this week, the platform released a trailer for the Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz movie “Most Dangerous Game,” which is another film being released in the Chapter Format. Phil Abraham directed that film, working from a script by Nick Santora. “Most Dangerous Game” also features Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Natasha Bordizzo, and Jimmy Akingbola. The official description for “Most Dangerous Game” adds, “Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey. This action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.”

Cary Granat, Ed Jones, and Richard Abate served as producers on “Survive,” with Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, and Barry Barclay serving as executive producers.

Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone, and the name is short “quick bites.” Quibi launches on April 6th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.