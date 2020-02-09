Margot Robbie’s “Birds of Prey” descended onto the box office this weekend, but the movie failed to match the previous opening weekends set by the DC Extended Universe. The film has one of the highest RottenTomatoes scores for a DCEU movie, landing in third-place overall, but has the lowest domestic opening weekend on record. “Birds of Prey” currently has an 81% rating on the site, which puts it behind “Wonder Woman” (93%) and “Shazam!” 90%, but well above the other DC movies that launched between 2013 and 2017. “Birds of Prey” even topped “Aquaman,” which currently has a 66% rating on the website.

On its opening weekend, “Birds of Prey” brought in $33M across 4,236 locations. Cathy Yan directed “Birds of Prey,” and the movie stars Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ella Jay Basco. Comparing “Birds of Prey” to the other DCEU installments, you can see that the movie came up a little short. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” had the highest domestic opening with a $166M debut, and “Suicide Squad,” which also featured Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, had a $135M opening. The “Man of Steel” installment brought in $116M on its opening weekend, followed by “Wonder Woman” with $103M, “Justice League” with $93M, “Aquaman” with $67, and “Shazam!” with $53M.

The new release broke the “Bad Boys for Life” winning streak, but the movie managed to bring in another $12M this weekend. Now in its fourth-week in theaters, “Bad Boys for Life” has made over $166M domestically. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed “Bad Boys for Life,” and the movie stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Paola Nuñez. Universal Pictures’ “1917” made another $9M this weekend, raising the film’s seven-week total to $132M domestically. Sam Mendes directed “1917,” which features Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, and Daniel Mays.

Universal Pictures also took fourth-place this weekend, as “Dolittle” grossed $6.6M across 3,462 locations. The movie released in theaters four-weeks ago and has made $63M domestically. Stephen Gaghan directed “Dolittle,” which stars Robert Downey Jr. and features Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson. Fifth-place went to “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which made another $5.5M for the studio, and the film nears the $300M domestic mark with a $298M domestic total.

Not making the top-five but worth mentioning this week are the new specialty releases. The horror-thriller “The Lodge” had a $13K theater average this weekend, while “Come to Daddy” had an average of $2,116. Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz directed “The Lodge,” and the movie stars Richard Armitage, Riley Keough, Alicia Silverstone, and Jaeden Martell. Ant Timpson directed “Come to Daddy,” which stars Elijah Wood, Stephen McHattie, and Garfield Wilson.

Next week is the Valentine’s Day holiday, and “Birds of Prey” will battle “The Photograph” with LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae; “Fantasy Island” with Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, and Michael Rooker; and “Sonic the Hedgehog” with Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and Neal McDonough. At the specialty box office, look for “Spy Intervention” with Poppy Delevingne and Drew Van Acker; “A Simple Wedding” with Tara Grammy and Christopher O’Shea; “Ordinary Love” with Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville; and “Downhill” with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell.

