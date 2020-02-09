Hulu releases a trailer for “Utopia Falls” this week, reminding streamers that the new drama will premiere on the platform on February 14th. The series stars Robyn Aloma, Akiel Julien, Robbie Graham-Kuntz, Phillip Lewitski, Humberly Gonzalez, Devyn Nekoda, and Mickeey Nguye,and Season 1 of the sci-fi drama will feature 10 one-hour episodes. The cast also includes Kate Drummond, Jeff Teravainen, Huse Madhavji, and Dwain Murphy, with Snoop Dogg voicing the Archive.

The official description for “Utopia Falls” reads, “Hundreds of years in the future, in the last living colony on earth, a city called New Babyl, twenty-four teenage candidates are chosen to take part in an annual musical competition known as The Exemplar. For all of them it’s a chance to write their names in the history books, but for Aliyah, the independent and adventurous daughter to a city government official, it’s the beginning of an incredible adventure. Through the discovery of a mysterious archive, she is exposed to hip-hop, an ancient form of music culture, which will lead her to question everything she has ever known and change her world forever.”

The mystery continues throughout the first season, as the candidates prepare and participate in The Exemplar competition. Hulu added, “Channeling the rebellious spirit of Hip-hop, Aliyah and her friends face off against the government for the freedom of the people in a finale that will rock the very foundation of their society, changing all of their lives forever.”

Hulu is also releasing the “High Fidelity” adaptation that same day. The new version stars Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer, as well as Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. The movie is an adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel, which was adapted into a film in 2000 and directed by Stephen Frears. That big-screen adaptation starred John Cusak, Jack Black, and Todd Louiso, and the movie made $6.4M on opening weekend before going on to make $47.1M worldwide.

