Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz star in “Most Dangerous Game,” a new project set to launch on Quibi in April. The movie will be released in chapters, and each one will be 10 minutes or less for quick mobile-friendly consumption. Phil Abraham directed the movie, working from a script by Nick Santora. “Most Dangerous Game” also features Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Natasha Bordizzo, and Jimmy Akingbola.

The official synopsis reads, “Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey. This action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.”

Nick Santora and Phil Abraham also serve as executive producers on the project, along with Gordon Gray. “Most Dangerous Game” was produced by CBS Television Studios. Quibi is scheduled to launch in April, and the app is designed specifically for your mobile device. Quibi, which is short for “quick bites,” is built for on-the-go mobile viewing, with new episodes of movie-quality shows delivered daily in 10 minutes or less.

Earlier this week, Demi Lovato announced a new talk show that is coming to platform. The series is currently going by the name “Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato,” and the first season already has ten episodes. According to Quibi, the talk show will feature “candid, unfiltered conversations between Lovato and guests (both experts and celebrities), exploring topics such as: activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness.” Quibi also announced “The Fuguitive” with Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook, Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez, and Keilani Arellanes. Stephen Hopkins worked as the director on the show, working for a script by Nick Santora. The platform also announced “Flipped,” a comedy directed by Ryan Case and written by Steve Mallory and Damon Jones, that stars Kaitlin Olson and Will Forte.



Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.