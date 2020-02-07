Netflix has decided to launch a long-requested feature, the ability to stop auto-playing previews on the app. You can now dive into the settings and stop Netflix from automatically playing trailers and video clips while you’re on the menu and navigation screens. Netflix announced the feature on social media this week, telling followers, “We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.”

If you have ever jumped out of your skin because you were browsing titles and paused to read the synopsis, only to suddenly hear a trailer begin at full volume, then you know the horrors of auto-playing videos. To disable them, you go into “Manage Profiles,” then select your “User Profile.” There you will have the ability to uncheck the button that says “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.” You’ll have to hit save before you exit, but you only have to make the change on one device. Once your settings are saved, it will go into effect across devices once your settings sync up again.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you’ll have new content to stream this weekend. “Locke & Key” and ALison Brie’s “Horse Girl” launch today, and “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is scheduled to debut on February 12th. The future schedule includes “Love is Blind” and “Narcos: Mexico” on February 13th, “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” on February 14th, “Gentefied” on February 21st, “I am not OK with This” on February 26th, “Altered Carbon: Season 2” on February 27th, and Elle Fanning’s “All the Bright Places” on February 28th.

It’s nice to see Netflix responding to user feedback, and the change should keep things a little quieter while you’re browsing for new content to binge through late at night.

