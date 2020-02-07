Lionsgate is making a sequel to the 2019 hit “Knives Out.” CEO Jon Feltheimer and Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake confirmed the new movie during a conference call, in which the studio discussed the planning of “John Wick 4” and “Knives Out 2” with investors. It’s not surprising that Lionsgate would want another installment. the first film had a $26.7M domestic opening and is set clear the $300M mark this weekend. Not only was the film a financial success, but it was an award magnet. “Knives Out” earned three Golden Globe nominations, and Rian Johnson was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Screenplay category. With Daniel Craig ending his run as James Bond in this year’s “No Time to Die,” he could be open to making “Knives Out” into his next franchise. Lionsgate didn’t offer a release window or any casting news at this time, so fans will just have to wait.

The announcement isn’t exactly a surprise if you’ve been following Johnson’s press tour, where he repeatedly talked about making another movie with Daniel Craig and thinking up another case for his character to solve. The base of the story would make an excellent franchise, with Johnson concocting a seemingly endless supply of mysteries to solve, and different casts to assemble. Rian Johnson wrote and directed “Knives Out,” and the first installment featured Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

As for “No Time to Die,” from MGM, that movie is scheduled to hit theaters in April. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the new Bond film, which stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris. The movie also features Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

