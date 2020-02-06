Demi Lovato will host a new talk show, currently going by the name “Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato,” on the streaming platform Quibi. The first season already has ten episodes, but we don’t have the launch date yet. Lovato has had a busy start to 2020, the Grammy-Award nominated performer hit the stage during this year’s Grammy Awards, and followed up the performance by singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. According to Quibi, the talk show will feature “candid, unfiltered conversations between Lovato and guests (both experts and celebrities), exploring topics such as: activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness.”

“I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” said Demi Lovato. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”

The show is executive produced by Demi Lovato, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, JD Roth, and Adam Greener, and produced by Goodstory Entertainment and SB Projects. “Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato” doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but Quibi is scheduled to launch on April 6th. The streaming platform is taking a modern approach to digital content, and releasing series and programs that are designed for your phone.

Earlier this month, Quibi announced “The Fuguitive” with Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook, Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez, and Keilani Arellanes. Stephen Hopkins worked as the director on the show, working for a script by Nick Santora. The platform also announced “Flipped,” a comedy directed by Ryan Case and written by Steve Mallory and Damon Jones.

The official description for “Flipped” reads, “Chronically underemployed couple Jann (Will Forte) and Cricket Melfi (Kaitlin Olson) are self-proclaimed home renovation “experts” who are more than confident they are television’s next great home design celebrity duo. FLIPPED follows the clueless pair as their dreams of basic cable fame and glory are derailed when they get themselves kidnapped by members of a drug cartel (Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, and Arturo Castro) and are forced to renovate their sprawling homes.”

