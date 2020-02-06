Aisling Chin-Lee’s drama-comedy “The Rest of Us” will be available to stream this Valentine’s Day. Heather Graham, Sophie Nelisse, Abigail Pniowsky, and Jodi Balfour star in the film, which releases in select theaters on February 14th, as well as on digital platforms. Alanna Francis wrote the script, and the movie was produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Emma Fleury, and Will Woods. You’ll have to check local listings to see if a theater in your area is screening the movie, but you can also go the digital route if you can’t find one.

You can order the digital version of the movie and have it ready for release day right here on iTunes.

The studio’s synopsis adds, “When Cami Bowden’s ex-husband Craig dies suddenly of a heart attack, the perfect life Cami has created begins to unravel. At Craig’s funeral, Cami and Aster encounter Rachel, Craig’s second, much younger wife, who he left Cami for, and Talulah, Craig’s second child, who is pointedly avoiding the grieving process. Rachel, having spent much of her adult life as a stay-at-home wife, reveals to Cami that Craig has been hiding a multitude of debt and that their house will be repossessed––Rachel and Talulah will soon be left without a home or a penny to their names while they hope for Craig’s life insurance policy to pay out. Moved by Rachel’s plight, Cami reluctantly offers to let the pair temporarily live in her house. Together under one roof, the women process their grief and anger over his death and search for meaning and direction in their lives. All the while, old secrets and shifting allegiances threaten to bring the tenuous balance of the household crashing down around them.”

The studio also released a trailer for the film, which you can watch below.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.