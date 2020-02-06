Alter, the horror brand of Gunpowder & Sky, announced that the teen zombie-horror film “Eat, Brains, Love” will release in select theaters and on digital on February 14th. The YA love-story, which is mixed with zombie-horror and comedy, offers couples an alternative to the traditional rom-coms. “Eat, Brains, Love” stars Jake Cannavale as Jake, Angelique Rivera as Amanda, Sarah Yarkin as Cass, and Alex Stage as Kyle. Rodman Flender directed the movie, which is based on the living dead road trip novel by Jeff Hart.

You can order “Eat, Brains, Love” right here on iTunes and have it ready for release day. You can also read the original novel from Jeff Hart right here on Amazon.

The movie’s official synopsis reads, “The good news: Jake’s dream girl, Amanda, finally knows his name. The bad? It’s because they both contracted a sexually transmitted mysterious zombie virus and devoured half their senior class. Now they’re on the run from the government as they search for a cure, all while weighing up the existential question of who really deserves to be eaten alive.”

The studio’s description on YouTube adds, “An ordinary lunch hour explodes in an orgy of spurting blood and flying organs when stoner Jake Stephens and cheerleader Amanda Blake suddenly gut-munch half their class in the school cafeteria. Afflicted with a zombie virus, they hit road in search of a cure while outrunning Cass, a telepath charged with hunting and killing the infected. Can Jake and Amanda find love while eating their way through the national sex offender registry?”

Last fall, Alter announced the new horror series “50 States of Fright”, starring Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, and Ron Livingston. The anthology will launch on Jeffrey Katzenberg’s new mobile video service, Quibi.

