Netflix’s adaptation of “All the Bright Places” now has an official trailer. The movie is based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, and it will premiere on Netflix on February 28th. If you would like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you still have a few weeks to read the novel. You can find a collection of Jennifer Niven’s work right here on Amazon.

The official logline reads, “All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.”

Earlier this week, Bleecker Street released a trailer for “The Roads Not Taken,” which stars Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Branka Katic, and Milena Tscharntke. That film also features Laura Linney and Salma Hayek. “The Roads Not Taken” is scheduled to hit the specialty box office on March 13th, so check your local listings to see if it’s playing in your area. Elle Fanning is also set to star in “The Nightingale,” a history-drama from director Mélanie Laurent. Elle is expected to star across her sister, Dakota Fanning, in that movie. Fanning’s latest movie release was “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” which made over $491M worldwide.

Netflix’s schedule includes “Locke & Key” and Alison Brie’s “Horse Girl” on February 7th, and “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on February 12th. Subscribers can catch “Love is Blind” and “Narcos: Mexico” on February 13th, “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” on February 14th, “Gentefied” on February 21st, “I am not OK with This” on February 26th, and “Altered Carbon” on February 27th.

