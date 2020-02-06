Nora Fingscheidt’s new thriller has started production, and Netflix confirmed the extended cast that will appear in the movie. The list includes Emmy Award Nominee Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Emmy Award Winner and Golden Globe Nominee Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, and Emma Nelson. They will join the previously announced stars of the film, Academy Award Winner Sandra Bullock, Academy, Tony, and Emmy Award Winner Viola Davis, Aisling Franciosi, and Rob Morgan.

The logline reads, “Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.”

Fingscheidt made her directorial debut with her film “Systemsprenger,” which premiered at the 2019 International Berlin Film Festival where she won the Silver Bear Award for new perspectives in cinema. Since then, the film has won more than 40 international awards and was selected to represent Germany at the 2020 Academy Awards. She will be directing the movie from a screenplay written by Academy Award Winner Christopher McQuarrie, adapted from the BAFTA Award-nominated 3-part British mini-series “Unforgiven.”

Academy Award Winner Graham King, Bullock, and Veronica Ferres are producing the project, with Nan Morales, Nicola Shindler, Sally Wainwright, and Colin Vaines serving as executive producers.

