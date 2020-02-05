Prime Video is releasing a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse on March 13th. The limited series is based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name and follows the story of Mark Easterbrook, whose name appears on a list found inside the shoe of a dead woman. The adaptation stars Rufus Sewell, Georgina Campbell, Kaya Scodelario, Sheila Atim, and Madeleine Bowyer.

Leonora Lonsdale directed the limited series, working off a screenplay by Sarah Phelps. You can add the series to your watchlist right here on Amazon so you don’t forget about it, and you can watch the trailer below.

The official description reads, “When a murder investigation is launched into the death of a young woman, a mysterious list of names is discovered in her shoe, prompting an inquiry not only to find the killer but also to understand the list of names. One of those named is Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell). He embarks on an investigation into how and why his name came to appear on the list; an investigation that leads him to The Pale Horse—the peculiar home of a trio of rumored witches in the beautiful village of Much Deeping. Past and present collide for Mark as he uncovers ties between his deceased first wife, Delphine (Georgina Campbell) and the witches. As more people named on the list are found dead, Mark starts to fear for his own life and sanity. Despite Mark’s skepticism of the paranormal, he cannot help but be consumed by the increasingly strange and extraordinary things happening around him. Is this too the work of the witches of The Pale Horse, and does this mean he is next on their list? Or can he find a rational explanation and identify the killer before they catch up with him.”

These adaptations have been popular on Prime Video in the past. John Malkovich, Rupert Grint, and Andrew Buchan starred in “Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders” in 2018, and Bill Nighy, Anthony Boyle, and Anna Chancellor starred in “Ordeal by Innocence.”

Agatha Christie’s work is also making a resurgence on the big screen. In 2017, Kenneth Branagh directed “Murder on the Orient Express” with Daisy Ridley, Leslie Odom Jr., Penélope Cruz, Josh Gad, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, and Willem Dafoe. Kenneth Branagh also appeared in the film as Hercule Poirot. He is expected to return to the franchise for “Death on the Nile,” which is expected to feature Emma Mackey, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, and Annette Bening. That movie adaptation should hit theaters in the fall of 2020.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.