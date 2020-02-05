Amazon announced a premiere date for “Blow the Man Down,” which was written and directed by Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole. The comedy-drama was a favorite on the film festival circuit this year and is up for Best First Screenplay at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The film also screened at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, at AFI Fest, and was a selection at the Toronto International Film Festival. Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe star in the movie, with June Squibb and Margo Martindale, and you can add the movie to your watchlist and stream it on March 20th right here on Amazon.

The official description reads, “Welcome to Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine’s rocky coast. Grieving the loss of their mother and facing an uncertain future, Mary Beth & Priscilla Connolly cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deeper into Easter Cove’s underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs’ darkest secrets.”

If you’re looking for something to stream this weekend, you can also add the family-comedy “Troop Zero” with Viola Davis, Mckenna Grace, and Jim Gaffigan. The adult crowd can watch the comedy “Brittany Runs a Marathon” with Jillian Bell, Adam Driver’s “The Report,” “The Big Sick,” the award-winning documentary “One Child Nation,’ “Late Night,” and “The Aeronauts.” You can also catch up on the Prime Video original series, like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Expanse,” “Jack Ryan,” “Carnival Row,” “The Boys,” “Hanna,” and “Modern Love.” That should give you enough to stream through the weekend.

Amazon also released a trailer for “Blow the Man Down” on social media, reminding subscribers that the movie will be available at the end of March. You can watch that trailer below, and see if it will be a perfect match for your streaming needs.

