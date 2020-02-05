After a trip to the Sundance Film Festival, Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to Radha Blank’s “The 40-Year-Old Version.” Written and directed by Radha Blank, the cast includes Radha Blank, Peter Y. Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Reed Birney, Imani Lewis, and TJ Atoms. The new agreement means that “The 40-Year-Old Version” will release in theaters and on Netflix this year, so everyone will get a chance to see the award-winning film.

“It took years of trying to get this film made. It’s my love letter to NY and its struggling artists as well as the NY artistic institutions that raised me – Hip Hop and Theater. I made this film in the spirit of the great NY auteurs who came before me but from an angle not often seen. I’m so very proud of the artisans, many from New York, who helped me craft this movie with such loving and capable hands. As a new member of the Netflix family, I’m excited about the global audience that this film will reach. I hope it will spark the next generation of fearless filmmakers in ANY part of the world. I’m thrilled that this came together with Netflix.”

The synopsis reads, “Nearing 40 and still struggling as a playwright, frustrated New Yorker Radha turns to a different kind of stage, awakening a rapper alter-ego named RadhaMUSprime. As her revitalized artistic voice blossoms, Radha must learn to juggle her two personas—and two unique New York art scenes. In her debut feature, writer-director Radha Blank plays the deeply personal lead role, a magnetic presence with a unique perspective, creating a film that is a fresh addition to the New York City slice-of-life canon.”

Lena Waithe, Jordan Fudge, Radha Blank, Inuka Bacote-Capiga, Jennifer Semler, and Rishi Rajani served as producers on the project, and “The 40-Year-Old Version” is the feature film directorial debut for Radha Blank. This past weekend The Sundance Film Festival Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic was presented to Radha Blank for The 40-Year-Old Version

