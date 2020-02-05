Darren Lynn Bousman’s new “Saw” installment, called “Spiral,” now has an official trailer. The horror-thriller is scheduled to hit theaters in May and stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. The project was produced by the original “Saw” team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules, and was written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger.

The official description reads, “A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

The original “Saw” film opened in 2004 and made almost $104M worldwide. The sequel, “Saw II,” was directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and made over $147M globally. “Saw III” hit theaters in 2006, and the movie made $164M, and “Saw IV” released in 2007 and made $139M. “Saw V” continued the downward trend that started with the previous installment, and the movie made $113.8M worldwide in 2008. The lowest point in the franchise was “Saw VI,” which only made $68M in theaters in 2009. After the terrible reception of “Saw VI,” Lionsgate switched the naming process and “Saw: The Final Chapter” hit theaters in 2010. That movie made $136M globally. After a seven-year absence, “Jigsaw” released in 2017, and that movie made $103M worldwide.

“Spiral” is opening against Amy Adams’ “The Woman in the Window” thriller, and the animated-comedy “Scoob!” from Warner Bros. Pictures. Marvel is starting off the month with the “Black Widow” installment, which will most likely dominate the box office for a few weeks. The following weekend, June Diane Raphael and Dakota Johnson’s “Covers” opens against Tom Hanks’ war-drama “Greyhound.” That’s the same weekend that Reese Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde 3” hits theaters, and Sarah Paulson’s thriller “Run.” The week after “Spiral” debuts, it will have to battle “Fast & Furious 9” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.” The last weekend in May is the release of “Irresistible” with Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne, Steve Carell, and Natasha Lyonne, and Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” adaptation. A24 is also releasing the fantasy romance-drama “Green Knight” with Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, and Sarita Choudhury that weekend.

