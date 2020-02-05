Bleecker Street’s “The Roads Not Taken” will hit the specialty box office in March. The studio released a first look trailer for the film this week, setting a March 13th release date for the drama. Sally Potter wrote and directed the movie, which stars Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Branka Katic, and Milena Tscharntke. The film also features Laura Linney and Salma Hayek.

The description adds, “Sally Potter’s The Roads Not Taken follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning) as she grapples with the challenges of her father’s chaotic mind. As they weave their way through New York City, Leo’s journey takes on a hallucinatory quality as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future.”

“The Roads Not Taken” will see a limited release in March, so check your local listings to see if it’s playing in your area. The movies “Inside the Rain” with Rosie Perez and Eric Roberts; “The Informer” with Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike, and Clive Owen; and “Never Rarely Sometimes Never” with Ryan Eggold and Talia Ryder are also opening at the specialty box office that same weekend. Those films will be battling the week’s major releases, which include the family-comedy “My Spy,” the inspirational movie “I Still Believe,” and the sci-fi actioner “Bloodshot” with Vin Diesel.

Elle Fanning’s “All The Bright Places” is set to release on Netflix at the end of this month. Fanning stars in the romantic-drama with Keegan-Michael Key and Alexandra Shipp. The actor is also getting ready to start production on “The Nightingale,” a history-drama from director Mélanie Laurent. Elle is expected to star across her sister, Dakota Fanning, in that movie. Javier Bardem also has a busy schedule ahead. The actor is playing the role of Stilgar in Warner Bros. Pictures’ big “DUNE” adaptation. Bardem is one of many stars of the film, others include Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa. It has also been rumored that Bardem will play the role of King Triton in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” live-action adaptation. Bardem was also set to star in “Bride of Frankenstein,” which was part of the failed Dark Universe at Universal Pictures. While the connected universe is still in limbo after “The Mummy” flopped, if “The Invisible Man” takes off this winter, the studio might be tempted to try another launch. Fans will just have to wait and see.

