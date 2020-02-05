Oscilloscope will release the drama “Run This Town” at the specialty box office on March 6th. If the film isn’t coming to your area, the movie is also releasing on Digital and on-demand that same day. Written and directed by Ricky Tollman, the film stars Ben Platt, Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev, and Scott Speedman. The movie also features Jennifer Ehle and Damian Lewis.

The official description reads, “A young journalist and a young political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life political scandal as they struggle to navigate adult life. Like all their friends, Bram and Kamal are struggling to climb the ladders at their respective workplaces: Bram at a newspaper, Kamal at City Hall. When Bram learns of a scandal involving Kamal’s larger-than-life boss, he seizes the moment to advance his career. Meanwhile, Kamal grapples with containing the story while maintaining his integrity.”

March is a busy month at the specialty box office. “Run This Town” is opening against “The Booksellers” with Parker Posey, Fran Lebowitz, Gay Talese, and Susan Benne; “Hope Gap” with Josh O’Connor, Bill Nighy, Annette Bening, and Aiysha Hart; the horror-thriller “Beneath Us;” “The Burnt Orange Heresy” with Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang, and Donald Sutherland; and “Sometimes Always Never” with Bill Nighy, Sam Riley, Alice Lowe, and Jenny Agutter. Disney-PIXAR’s “Onward,” A24’s “First Cow,” and the sports-drama “The Way Back” are all opening nationwide that same week.

If you end up staying in that weekend, you can add “Run This Town” to your streaming schedule. The other big dramas hitting theaters that month include “Inside the Rain,” “The Road Not Taken,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” “I Still Believe” with K.J Apa and Abigail Cowen, Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot,” and Disney’s live-action “Mulan” adaptation. You van watch the official “Run This Town” trailer below.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.