Disney+ set release windows for the return of “The Mandalorian,” and the premiere of the live-action Marvel series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian will return in October for their second season, and Falcon will team up with the Winter Soldier in August. The other live-action Marvel series to debut this year is “WandaVision,” but fans will have to wait until December to watch that show. During the Super Bowl, Disney released a promotional video for “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” and “Loki,” teasing the popular characters from each of the series.

Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed the launch windows during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday afternoon. The company had nothing but good news for investors during the call, boasting subscription numbers and merch that is in the works. The company stated that Disney+ had accrued 28.6M subscribers since launch and that Hulu now has 30.7M domestic subscribers as of February 3rd. According to the report, 65% of Disney+ subscribers watched “The Mandalorian” since its debut, and that subscribers had viewed at least 10 other programs on the streaming service.

Iger also explained that the main focus for the Star Wars franchise will be television for the next few years. Disney recently wrapped-up the Skywalker story with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which has already cleared the $1B mark at the worldwide box office.

This weekend, Disney+ is launching “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” and that debuts on the platform on February 7th. Later this month, Star Wars fans can watch “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” which premieres on February 21st.

Throughout February, Disney is adding “Around the World in 80 Days,” “Big Business,” “The Sandlot,” “Wicked Tuna (Season 1 and 2), “Descendants 3,” “Toy Story 4,” “Old Dogs,” “My Dog, The Thief,” “Splash,” “Because of Winn-Dixie,” “Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United,” “Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri,” “Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire,” “Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2),” “I Captured the King of the Leprechauns,” “Imagination Movies (Season 1-3),” “Marvel’s Future Avengers,” and “Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars” to the library.

Hulu’s schedule includes the new episode of “Into the Dark” on February 7th, and the premiere of “High Fidelity”and the dystopian drama “Utopia Falls” on February 14th. Those premieres are followed by the debut of the “Hillary” doc on March 6th, and the premiere of “Little Fires Everywhere” on March 18th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.