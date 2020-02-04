Anthony Mackie returns to Netflix this month in “Altered Carbon Season 2,” and fans can watch the official trailer for the new episodes. The platform released the video on social media on Wednesday afternoon, and the show returns on February 27th. Anthony Mackie stars in the sci-fi series with Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi, and Torben Liebrecht. Will Yun Lee and James Saito also guest star.

Netflix’s description for the series adds, “Altered Carbon takes place over 300 years in the future in a society transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.”

According to the company, Season 2 of the sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

Netflix continues, “After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer? ”

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, look for “Locke & Key” and “Horse Girl” on February 7th, and “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on February 12th. “Love is Blind” and “Narcos: Mexico” will premiere on February 13th, and “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” debuts on February 14th. Later in the month, you have “Gentefied” on February 21st, “I am not OK with This” on February 26th, “Altered Carbon” on February 27th, and “All the Bright Places” on February 28th.

