Netflix has a new thriller in the works called “Night Teeth,” and the platform confirmed that principal photography on the movie has begun in New Orleans. The cast includes Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, and Alfie Allen, with Adam Randall directing. Netflix viewers probably know Debbie Ryan best from her series “Insatiable,” a revenge comedy starring Ryan, Dallas Roberts, and Alyssa Milano.

Brent Dillon wrote the script, and the logline for “Night Teeth” reads, “A young chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when his passengers reveal their true nature — and a dangerous underworld lurking in the shadows — he must fight to stay alive.”

Vincent Gatewood, Ben Pugh, and Charlie Morrison serve as producers on the project, with Bob Shaye and Erica Steinberg serving as executive producers. This is part of 42’s multi-year first-look development, financing, and production deal for feature films with Netflix. They are in pre-production on “Outside The Wire” starring Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, and Emily Beecham, and previously partnered on “In the Shadow of the Moon.”

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, look for “Locke & Key” and “Horse Girl” on February 7th, and “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on February 12th. “Love is Blind” and “Narcos: Mexico” will premiere on February 13th, and “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” debuts on February 14th. Later in the month, you have “Gentefied” on February 21st, “I am not OK with This” on February 26th, “Altered Carbon” on February 27th, and “All the Bright Places” on February 28th. Netflix didn’t confirm a premiere date for “Night Teeth” at this time.

If you haven’t jumped in to “Insatiable” yet, you can watch two seasons of the series on Netflix. The official description reads, “For years, Patty (Debby Ryan) has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself. Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts), a disgraced attorney whose true passion is coaching beauty pageant contestant, is the only one who sees Patty’s potential, and takes her under his wing — first as a legal client, and then as a pageant contestant whom he coaches toward becoming the top pageant queen in the country. But Bob and his wife Coralee (Alyssa Milano) have no idea how deep Patty’s rage goes, or how far she will go to exact revenge on anyone who has ever wronged her. Bullies beware: payback’s a bitch, revenge is sweet, and if you cross Patty, you’ll be her next treat.”

