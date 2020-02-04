Ben Affleck’s sports-drama “The Way Back” dropped another trailer on Monday evening. The film was directed by Gavin O’Connor and stars Affleck, Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar, and Glynn Turman. The film is opening in theaters in March, during a busy weekend at the box office, but it’s one of the few sports-dramas on the market.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ description adds, “Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university scholarship, when suddenly, for reasons unknown, he walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Now years later, Jack is spiraling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life. When he is asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boys start to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the road to redemption?”

Gordon Gray, Jennifer Todd, Gavin O’Connor. and Ravi Mehta produced the film, which was written by Brad Ingelsby. Robert J. Dohrmann, Brad Ingelsby, Kevin McCormick, Mark Ciardi, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, and Madison Ainley served as executive producers on the project.

“The Way Back” hits theaters on March 6th, opening against Disney-PIXAR’s “Onward” and A24’s “First Cow.” There are also several specialty releases that weekend, including “Sometimes Always Never” with Bill Nighy, Sam Riley, Alice Lowe, and Jenny Agutter, and “Hope Gap” starring Josh O’Connor, Bill Nighy, Annette Bening, and Aiysha Hart. “The Burnt Orange Heresy” also releases that weekend, and that movie features Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang, Donald Sutherland, and Rosalind Halstead. You can also look for the horror-thriller “Beneath Us” and “The Booksellers” with Parker Posey, Fran Lebowitz, Gay Talese, and Susan Benne. The drama “Run This Town” with Ben Platt, Mena Massoud, Damian Lewis, and Nina Dobrev will also see a limited release that week.

