While “The Rhythm Section” and “Gretel & Hansel” may have struggled on their debut weekend, “The Assistant” was an instant hit at the specialty box office. The film hit theaters last week after a terrific run on the film festival circuit, which included stops at the Sundance and Telluride Film Festivals. Kitty Green wrote and directed “The Assistant,” which stars Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, and Makenzie Leigh.

The film’s official description reads, “The Assistant follows one day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner), a recent college graduate and aspiring film producer, who has recently landed her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. Her day is much like any other assistant’s – making coffee, changing the paper in the copy machine, ordering lunch, arranging travel, taking phone messages, onboarding a new hire. But as Jane follows her daily routine, she, and we, grow increasingly aware of the abuse that insidiously colors every aspect of her workday, an accumulation of degradations against which Jane decides to take a stand, only to discover the true depth of the system into which she has entered.”

In its debut weekend across four locations, “The Assistant” made $79.1K domestically. To put the film’s $19,785 theater average in perspective, “The Rhythm Section” had am $890 theater average, and “Gretel & Hansel” average $2,046 per location. If you didn’t get a chance to catch the film this weekend, you can check local listings to see if it’s coming to your area.

You should keep an eye on the specialty box office over the next few weeks. This weekend you can look for Anjelica Huston’s “Waiting for Anya,” and the horror-thriller “The Lodge” with Richard Armitage, Riley Keough, Alicia Silverstone, and Jaeden Martell. The following weekend is the action-comedy “Spy Intervention” with Poppy Delevingne, Drew Van Acker, Dave Sheridan, and Blake Anderson, which is opening against Liam Neeson’s “Ordinary Love” and the comedy-drama “Downhill” with Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. That’s the same weekend that “A Simple Wedding” hits theaters, and that movie stars Tara Grammy, Christopher O’Shea, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Rita Wilson. Later in the month, you can catch the new “Emma” adaptation with Tanya Reynolds, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gemma Whelan, and Josh O’Connor, and the comedy-drama “Greed” with Asa Butterfield, Sophie Cookson, Isla Fisher, and Shirley Henderson.

