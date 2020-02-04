Hulu dropped a trailer for “Into the Dark: My Valentine,” which is set to premiere on the network on February 7th. Maggie Levin wrote and directed the new episode, which features Britt Baron, Anna Lore, Benedict Samuel, and Anna Akana. The new release is the latest installment to the ongoing event series, and of course it has a Valentine’s Day theme.

The official description reads, “Influenced by some of the biggest pop scandals over the past decade, My Valentine, follows Valentine, whose songs and artistic identity have been stolen by her ex-boyfriend/manager – and shamelessly pasted onto his new girlfriend/protégé, Trezzure.” The company added, “Writer/director Maggie Levin imagines what happens when the two worlds collide and find themselves face-to-face. Locked together in a small concert venue after hours, the three of them confront the scars of the past…until they take things into their own hands.”

If you’re new to the “Into the Dark” franchise, the series a year-round that offers a monthly horror episode. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

Hulu’s upcoming schedule includes the dramedy “High Fidelity” on February 14th, and the premiere of the YA dystopian drama “Utopia Falls.” Those premieres are followed by the debut of the “Hillary” doc on March 6th, and the premiere of “Little Fires Everywhere” on March 18th.

If you’re a Blumhouse fan, you can catch the horror-thriller “Fantasy Island” in theaters on February 14th, and that movie stars Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, and Michael Rooker. The movie is a thriller adaptation of the popular “Fantasy Island” television series. On February 7th, you can also catch the premiere of the horror-thriller “The Lodge” in theaters, which stars Richard Armitage, Riley Keough, Alicia Silverstone, and Jaeden Martell. There’s plenty of rom-coms and horror-thrillers to watch this holiday, so fans of both genres can take their pick.

