Disney promoted its new live-action Marvel series during the Super Bowl this year. The company released a quick promotional trailer that featured scenes from “WandaVision,” “Loki,” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” These aren’t full trailers, but fans should be excited to get a first look at the upcoming shows.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has a lot of scenes in the promotional video. The story follows the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland, and Malcolm Spellman is the head writer on the show. Fans can expect to see this series on Disney+ this fall.

The show “WandaVision” is certainly the most interesting in the video. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman, and Jac Schaeffer is head writer. That show is also expected to launch this year, but Disney hasn’t revealed a premiere date.

In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is the head writer. This series is set to debut on Disney+ in 2021.

If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you can watch “Lamp Life” right now, and “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” on February 7th. The platform is also launching “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” on February 21st. Throughout February, Disney is adding “Around the World in 80 Days,” “Big Business,” “The Sandlot,” “Wicked Tuna (Season 1 and 2), “Descendants 3,” “Toy Story 4,” “Old Dogs,” “My Dog, The Thief,” “Splash,” “Because of Winn-Dixie,” “Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United,” “Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri,” “Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire,” “Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2),” “I Captured the King of the Leprechauns,” “Imagination Movies (Season 1-3),” “Marvel’s Future Avengers,” and “Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars” to the library.

